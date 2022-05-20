Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 139.39 points or 2.65% at 5394.96 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd (up 8.96%), Control Print Ltd (up 8.69%),TCPL Packaging Ltd (up 8.31%),State Trading Corporation of India Ltd (up 8.2%),Elecon Engineering Company Ltd (up 7.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Welspun Corp Ltd (up 7.54%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 6.63%), Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (up 6.46%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 6.29%), and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (up 5.72%).

On the other hand, Bharat Bijlee Ltd (down 3.76%), Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd (down 1.06%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.53%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1037.48 or 1.97% at 53829.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 306.65 points or 1.94% at 16116.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 474.51 points or 1.84% at 26275.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 143.79 points or 1.84% at 7978.14.

On BSE,2417 shares were trading in green, 392 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

