HAL to consider stock-split proposal

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 21 September 2021, to consider the sub-division of equity shares of the company.
Shares of HAL rose 2.43% to settle at Rs 1382 yesterday, 2 September 2021.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,456.15 on 30 August 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 660 on 04 November 2020.
HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 75.15% stake in HAL.
