Ahluwalia Contracts gains on winning Rs 229-cr contract from WBHIDCO

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 1.72% to Rs 393.05 after the company bagged an order worth approximately Rs 229 crore from West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO).

The order is for construction of affordable housing project in Kolkata.

WBHIDCO is a public sector undertaking. It plans and executes development projects in the entire 6,000-7,000 hectare area in Rajarhat, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) said its total order inflow during the FY 2021-22 stands at Rs 229 crore.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 34.78 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 7.47 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 132.18% YoY to Rs 580.10 crore.

