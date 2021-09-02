Mphasis gains on reappointing Nitin Rakesh as CEO

Mphasis rose 1.24% to Rs 2,869 after the board approved the re-appointment of Nitin Rakesh as the chief executive officer and appointment as the managing directorof the company for a period of 5 years with effect from 1 October 2021.

Nitin Rakesh has been the CEO of Mphasis since 2017.

The IT firm reported a 7.17% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 339.68 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Rs 316.93 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4 FY21).

Mphasis applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally.

