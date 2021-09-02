Bank of India leads losers in 'A' group

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Escorts Ltd and Aptech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2021.

Bank of India lost 5.43% to Rs 60.1 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Endurance Technologies Ltd tumbled 3.83% to Rs 1625.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7707 shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd crashed 2.97% to Rs 280.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18154 shares in the past one month.

Escorts Ltd pared 2.97% to Rs 1307.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aptech Ltd fell 2.94% to Rs 306.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59491 shares in the past one month.

