Haldyn Glass reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.26% to Rs 51.25 croreNet loss of Haldyn Glass reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.26% to Rs 51.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.65% to Rs 8.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 229.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 222.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales51.2557.75 -11 229.37222.95 3 OPM %3.0610.68 -10.8810.67 - PBDT3.157.54 -58 28.3326.62 6 PBT0.134.94 -97 15.4015.64 -2 NP-1.031.05 PL 8.255.55 49
