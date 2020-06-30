Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 16.85% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.62% to Rs 131.11 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 16.85% to Rs 24.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 131.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 127.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.95% to Rs 79.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 528.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 591.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales131.11127.76 3 528.00591.26 -11 OPM %24.8622.02 -19.6821.87 - PBDT37.8433.36 13 121.99150.13 -19 PBT32.8128.72 14 103.56132.10 -22 NP24.8321.25 17 79.7889.59 -11

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:09 IST

