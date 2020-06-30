Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 16.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.62% to Rs 131.11 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 16.85% to Rs 24.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 131.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 127.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.95% to Rs 79.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 528.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 591.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

131.11127.76528.00591.2624.8622.0219.6821.8737.8433.36121.99150.1332.8128.72103.56132.1024.8321.2579.7889.59

