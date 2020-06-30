Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 16.85% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mayur Uniquoters jumps after PU plant kicks off ops
Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the December 2019 quarter
BLB Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Mayur Floorings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.62% to Rs 131.11 croreNet profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 16.85% to Rs 24.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 131.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 127.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.95% to Rs 79.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 528.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 591.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales131.11127.76 3 528.00591.26 -11 OPM %24.8622.02 -19.6821.87 - PBDT37.8433.36 13 121.99150.13 -19 PBT32.8128.72 14 103.56132.10 -22 NP24.8321.25 17 79.7889.59 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU