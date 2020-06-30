JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 18.53 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital declined 83.33% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.76% to Rs 2.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 64.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.5315.45 20 64.8969.32 -6 OPM %6.4812.30 -10.4218.35 - PBDT1.122.97 -62 4.4514.86 -70 PBT0.902.70 -67 3.5713.92 -74 NP0.573.42 -83 2.2513.05 -83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU