Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital declined 83.33% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.76% to Rs 2.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 64.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

