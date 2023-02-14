Haldyn Glass standalone net profit rises 27.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.89% to Rs 88.57 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass rose 27.69% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.89% to Rs 88.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.88.5759.8910.3010.709.627.467.825.364.983.90

