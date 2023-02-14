JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 74.30% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Haldyn Glass standalone net profit rises 27.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 47.89% to Rs 88.57 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass rose 27.69% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.89% to Rs 88.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales88.5759.89 48 OPM %10.3010.70 -PBDT9.627.46 29 PBT7.825.36 46 NP4.983.90 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU