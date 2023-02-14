IM+ Capitals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 86.49% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net loss of IM+ Capitals reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 86.49% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.050.37-140.0075.680.030.39-0.040.30-0.030.24

