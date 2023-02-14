JUST IN
IM+ Capitals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 86.49% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net loss of IM+ Capitals reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 86.49% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.37 -86 OPM %-140.0075.68 -PBDT0.030.39 -92 PBT-0.040.30 PL NP-0.030.24 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:37 IST

