Business Standard

Happiest Minds ranks 11th in List for Data Scientists to Work For

Capital Market 

Happiest Minds Technologies announced that it has been ranked at 11th position in Analytics India Magazine's Top 50 List for Data Scientists to Work For - 2021. Adding further glory to this, is the ranking under Diversity & Inclusion category where Happiest Minds has been ranked among the top 10 at eighth position.

In its third edition, this year's rankings involved a robust scrutiny of 143 nominations across all industries.

The nominated companies were closely analyzed basis five key parameters namely Learning & Support, Productivity & Engagement, Benefits & Well-being, Rewarding Excellence and Diversity & Inclusion. Basis this, an overall index was derived using the average score corresponding to each of these parameters. The aim of the rankings is to recognize those organizations who have HR policies and work environment that offers a great place to work for those with data scientist and data analytics skillsets.

Pertaining to Diversity & Inclusion, Happiest Minds emerged among the top basis focused hiring drives, women safety & engagement initiatives, health camps focusing on women's needs, enhanced policies and sensitization training programs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, April 22 2021. 12:23 IST

