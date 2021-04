L&T Construction bags significant contract from Oilfields Supply Company Saudi

Value of the contract ranges between Rs 1000 cr to Rs 2500 cr as per L&T's project classification

The Buildings & Factories business of Larsen & Toubro Construction has secured a Significant contract from Oilfields Supply Company Saudi owned by the Dubai based Oilfields Supply Center to design and build one of the World's largest Oil & Gas Supply Bases at King Salman Energy Park, Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The project involves constructing industrial facilities of different sizes, an administration building, ancillary buildings, associated infrastructure and storage yards along with Civil, Structural, MEP and Architectural works. The project is scheduled to be completed in 30 month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)