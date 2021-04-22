TCS successfully deploys its ERP on Cloud platform for Wavin

-
-
Tata Consultancy Services announced that Wavin, a Netherlands-based global innovative solutions provider for the building and infrastructure industry, has successfully deployed the TCS ERP on Cloud platform to achieve its business expansion in new growth markets in Indonesia and India.
To realize its growth strategy in newer markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Wavin was looking for an ERP solution that could deploy quickly, was easy for users to learn and adopt, and was resilient and scalable.
The company selected the TCS ERP on Cloud platform that provides hosted ERP applications and services that can be rolled out rapidly across core enterprise processes such as procurement, supply chain management, manufacturing, sales and distribution, finance and accounting.
The new platform will help Wavin drive growth in new markets, leveraging its best-in-class process designs, its intuitive user interface to promote quick adoption, and its real-time analytics and insights for superior decision making.
