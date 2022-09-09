Happiest Minds Technologies achieves Select Partners status from Snowflake

Happiest Minds Technologies announced that it has achieved Select tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. As a Select partner, Happiest Minds can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Happiest Minds and Snowflake are able to mobilize the world's data with Snowflake's Data Cloud by catering to the demand for simplified data administration through robust, cost-effective, and proven technology solutions.

Happiest Minds is proud to strengthen its relationship with Snowflake and is excited to bring innovation and new capabilities to joint customers in their data journey.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)