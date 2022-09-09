BLS International Services allots 5.10 lakh equity shares under ESOS

BLS International Services has approved allotment of 5,10,000 equity shares (face value of Rs. 1/- each) of having an issue price at Rs. 60.50/- each including premium of Rs. 59.50/- per share to the BLS International Employees Welfare Trust ('BLS Trust') under BLS International Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020.

The shares allotted to the BLS Trust shall be allocated/ transferred to the Eligible Employees upon Exercise of Options.

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 20,49,00,000/- (20,49,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 1/- each) to Rs. 20,54,10,000 /- (consisting of 20,54,10,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 each).

