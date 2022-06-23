Happiest Minds Technologies positioned as an 'Innovator' in Digital Banking Services

-
In NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) reportHappiest Minds Technologies announced being positioned in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) report as an 'Innovator' in Digital Banking Services.
NelsonHall, the leading global BPO, and IT outsourcing analyst firm uses its NEAT tool for a pragmatic assessment of an organization's ability to take clients on an innovation journey. The tool is useful for business managers looking to benchmark themselves against their peers, financial analysts, and investors specializing in the support services sector. It offers a comprehensive assessment of Happiest Minds' Digital Banking Service offerings and an evaluation of its Marketing & Sales initiatives.
