LTTS recognized as Leader in Digital Engineering Services

By ISGL&T Technology Services today announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in all 5 quadrants for the North America market in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens Digital Engineering Services report.
ISG recognized LTTS' leadership competencies across Design and Development (Products Services, Experience), Connected and Intelligent Operations - Discrete Industries, Connected and Intelligent Operations - Process Industries. LTTS has also been rated as a 'Leader' in Integrated Customer/User Engagement & Experience and Platforms & Application Services in North America.
LTTS has been recognized for its emerging engineering frameworks, connected operations in discrete industries and transformation journeys across multiple verticals. LTTS' range of Machine Learning (ML), IoT and digital service offerings is further augmented by an engineering design talent pool with capabilities in digital technologies to deliver world-class products and services, ISG noted.
