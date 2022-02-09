Happiest Minds Technologies recognized as Leader in Enterprise Software Segment

-
By Zinnov ZonesHappiest Minds Technologies has been recognized as a leader in the Enterprise Software Segment as part of the annual Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services - 2021 ratings. Happiest Minds was also placed as a leader in Engineering, Research & Development amongst Small and Medium-Sized Service Providers.
The annual study by Zinnov, a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, assessed more than 50 Global ER&D Service Providers for their product engineering capabilities across various industry verticals and micro-verticals. The ratings are based on multiple dimensions including maturity of delivery and services capabilities, scalability, growth rate, financials, innovation and IP, ecosystem linkages, and feedback from enterprise buyers.
