Happiest Minds Technologies recognized as Leader in Enterprise Software Segment

By Zinnov Zones

Happiest Minds Technologies has been recognized as a leader in the Enterprise Software Segment as part of the annual Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services - 2021 ratings. Happiest Minds was also placed as a leader in Engineering, Research & Development amongst Small and Medium-Sized Service Providers.

The annual study by Zinnov, a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, assessed more than 50 Global ER&D Service Providers for their product engineering capabilities across various industry verticals and micro-verticals. The ratings are based on multiple dimensions including maturity of delivery and services capabilities, scalability, growth rate, financials, innovation and IP, ecosystem linkages, and feedback from enterprise buyers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)