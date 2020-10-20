Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Solifenacin Succinate Tablets

-
Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Solifenacin Succinate Tablets, (US RLD: Vesicare Tablets) in the strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg.
Solifenacin Succinate is a symptomatic treatment of urge incontinence and/or increased urinary frequency and urgency as may occur in patients with overactive bladder syndrome.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.
The group now has 309 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
