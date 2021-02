Happiest Minds Technologies wins award for Leading Practices of Talent Acquisition

At PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards, 2020

Happiest Minds Technologies announced that it has been recognized as a WINNER for 'Leading Practices of Talent Acquisition' at the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards, 2020.

The PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards are about celebrating the finest initiatives in HR by organizations across geographies and provide opportunity for experts in the profession to recognize the world class work done by their colleagues. The submissions are evaluated by an eminent jury panel consisting of Industry experts, HR Leaders and Academicians, to decide the winners. Happiest Minds Technologies won this award for its genuine innovation in talent recruitment practices.

