Happiest Minds Technologies wins award for Leading Practices of Talent Acquisition

-
ALSO READ
Happiest Minds Technologies spurts on debut
Happiest Minds Technologies recognized as 'Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Company of the Year'
Happiest Mind slumps 10% in two days
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises in relation to Happiest Minds Technologies IPO
Happiest Minds spurts after Q3 PAT rises 23% QoQ to Rs 42 cr
-
At PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards, 2020Happiest Minds Technologies announced that it has been recognized as a WINNER for 'Leading Practices of Talent Acquisition' at the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards, 2020.
The PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards are about celebrating the finest initiatives in HR by organizations across geographies and provide opportunity for experts in the profession to recognize the world class work done by their colleagues. The submissions are evaluated by an eminent jury panel consisting of Industry experts, HR Leaders and Academicians, to decide the winners. Happiest Minds Technologies won this award for its genuine innovation in talent recruitment practices.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU