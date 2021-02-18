Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection completes setting up of new plant

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection announced the completion of new building following the damage to one of the buildings in the agro chemical division, Derabassi, Dist.

Mohali due to fire.

The construction of the building and setting up of the plant was delayed due to COVID-19.

The new building after installation of plant and machinery is now in operation after the trail runs.

