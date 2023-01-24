Happiest Minds Technologies wins ICAI award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for FY22

-
Happiest Minds has been adjudged as a winner of Plaque in the Category VIII (A) -Service Sector (other than financial services sector) for FY21-22 Annual Report by a jury chaired by Sujeet Kumar, Member of Parliament, Odisha and a panel of prominent members in a rigorous and transparent 'three-tier' process. The award was received on the company's behalf by finance team personnel - Shashidhara BA and Ravindra Upadhya at a glittering ceremony held in Varanasi on 20 January 2023.
This year, ICAI, the national professional accounting body of the country has recognized Happiest Minds for the company's highest degree of compliance with accounting standards, statutory guidelines & regulations, quality of annual report and policies for disclosure and presentation of financial statement(s).
