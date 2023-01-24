Vinati Organics invests Rs 5.83 cr in subsidiary - Veeral Organics

Vinati Organics has subscribed to the additional 58,35,000 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at par, amounting to Rs. 5.83 crore by way of subscription towards the rights issue of Veeral Organics, the wholly owned subsidiary, the shares rank pari passu to existing equity shares of the company.

