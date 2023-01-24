Dilip Buildcon completes road project in Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon announced the completion of its road project in state of Karnataka.

The provisional completion certificate has been issued by the authority and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operations with effect from 12 December 2022. The project for six laning of Bangalore-Nidagatta section on NH-275 was executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

