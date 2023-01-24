JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Dilip Buildcon completes road project in Karnataka

JSW Steel Coated Products to acquire 31% stake in Ayena Innovation
Business Standard

Board of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection approves change in company secretary

Capital Market 

With effect from 24 January 2023

The Board of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection at it meeting held on 24 January 2023 has accepted the resignation of V Srinivas as company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 24 January 2023. The Board has appointed Rishu Chatley as company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 24 January 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU