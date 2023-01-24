Board of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection approves change in company secretary

With effect from 24 January 2023The Board of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection at it meeting held on 24 January 2023 has accepted the resignation of V Srinivas as company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 24 January 2023. The Board has appointed Rishu Chatley as company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 24 January 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU