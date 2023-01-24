Board of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection approves change in company secretary

With effect from 24 January 2023

The Board of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection at it meeting held on 24 January 2023 has accepted the resignation of V Srinivas as company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 24 January 2023. The Board has appointed Rishu Chatley as company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 24 January 2023.

