Hathway Cable Q2 PAT stands at Rs 52 cr

Hathway Cable & Datacom reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.22 crore in Q2 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 5.42 crore in Q2 FY20.
Net sales during the quarter fell 2.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 431.24 crore. On the segmental front, revenue from the broadband business was at Rs 153.34 crore (up 10% YoY) while the revenue from the cable television business was at Rs 277.90 crore (down 8.2% YoY) in the second quarter.
Total expenditure declined 9.5% to Rs 310.85 crore while the interest payments were down by 91.8% to Rs 4.27 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Profit before tax (PBT) in Q2 FY21 stood at Rs 69.43 crore, surging from Rs 5.57 crore in Q2 FY20. Current tax expense during the quarter was at Rs 0.38 crore (down 85.2% YoY).
The scrip fell 2.29% to Rs 32 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 31.20 and 33.80 so far during the day.
Hathway Cable and Datacom is one of the largest multi system operator (MSO) & cable broadband service providers in the country.
