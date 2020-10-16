AstraZeneca Pharma India to launch cancer drug

-
The drug maker on Thursday said it will launch its Acalabrutinib 100 mg capsules, used for treatment of various types of blood cancers, under the brand name Calquence in India on 21 October.
The drug is indicated for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. It is also indicated for treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL)/ small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
Astrazeneca Pharma India's net profit fell 13.4% to Rs 18.63 crore on 5.4% decline in net sales to Rs 193.58 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Shares of Astrazeneca Pharma India were up 0.29% to Rs 4,279.15.
AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for core areas of healthcare, including cardiovascular/metabolic disease, cancer and respiratory, inflammatory and autoimmune disease. As of 30 June 2020, UK-based AstraZeneca Pharma holds 75% stake in AstraZeneca Pharma India.
