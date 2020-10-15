JSW Energy spurts 9% in four days

JSW Energy rose 2.57% to Rs 61.75, extending gains for the fourth consecutive session.

Shares of JSW Energy gained 9.29% in four trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 56.50 on 9 October 2020.

JSW Energy is an integrated power company primarily engaged in generation and sale of power. Its business segments include power generation, power transmission, mining, power trading and equipment manufacturing.

JSW Energy's consolidated net profit fell 7.5% to Rs 219.56 crore on a 25.2% decline in net sales to Rs 1,805.15 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The stock has jumped 77.69% from its 52-week low of Rs 34.75 hit on 18 March 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)