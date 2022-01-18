Hathway Cable tumbles after Q2 PAT slides 46% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Hathway Cable & Datacom fell 4.09% to Rs 22.30 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 45.76% to Rs 33.93 crore on 2.89% rise in net sales to Rs 455.03 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

On a consolidated basis, the company's profit before tax (PBT) fell 53.94% to Rs 38.79 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The company's revenue from the broadband business stood at Rs 154.91 crore (down 2.38% YoY) and its revenue from the cable television business stood at Rs 300.12 crore (up 5.84% YoY).

Promoted by the Raheja Group, Hathway Cable & Datacom is one of the largest multiple-system operator (MSO) and cable broadband service providers in India. The company's cable operations straddle across key Indian geographies and offers cable television services across 140 cities and towns and high-speed cable broadband services across 21 cities.

