Strides Pharma rises after receiving USFDA approval for influenza drug

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma Science to acquire Endo's manufacturing facility at Chestnut Ridge, New York
Strides Pharma to acquire Endo's manufacturing facility at New York
Tech Mahindra, Tata Power, Angel One in spotlight
Strides Pharma Science Ltd sees sustained losses
Strides Pharma Science tumbles after recording loss of over Rs 205-cr in Q1 FY22
-
Strides Pharma Science gained 1.1% to Rs 449.90 after the drug company on Monday announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. received approval for oseltamivir phosphate for oral suspension from the USFDA.Oseltamivir phosphate is used for treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza A and B in patients 2 weeks of age and older who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours.
The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Tamiflu of Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc. According to IQVIA MAT November 2020 data, the US market for Oseltamivir Phosphate for oral suspension was approximately $ 132 million.
The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market. The company has 271 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 243 ANDAs have been approved and 28 are pending approval.
Strides Pharma Science is a global pharmaceutical company. The company mainly operates in the regulated markets and has an 'in Africa for Africa' strategy along with an institutional business to service donor‐funded markets. The company focuses on difficult to manufacture products that are sold in over 100 countries.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 162.55 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 80.94 crore in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations during the quarter fell by 9.08% YoY to Rs 721.47 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU