Fineotex Chemical spurts after Q3 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 18.46 cr

Fineotex Chemical surged 7.31% to Rs 162.95 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 41.13% to Rs 18.46 crore on 80.04% increase in net sales to Rs 105.07 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

On a consolidated basis, the company's profit before tax jumped 37.01% to Rs 25.36 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Total expenses jumped 78.59% to Rs 80.90 with cost of materials consumed soaring 162.78% to Rs 61.78 crore during the period under review.

Operational EBIDTA for the quarter has increased 84.14% to Rs 25.08 crore from Rs 13.62 crore on Y-o-Y basis.

Fineotex Chemical is a specialty chemicals manufacturer that caters to multiple sectors such as textile, home care, hygiene, mining, garment, water treatment, leather, construction, paint, agrochemicals and adhesives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)