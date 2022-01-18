Tatva Chintan Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 22.8 cr

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reported a 9.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.8 crore on a 31% jump in net sales to Rs 104.6 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 25.4 crore in Q3 FY22, rising 13.3% from Rs 22.4 crore registered in Q3 FY21. Consolidated EBITDA rose by 13% year on year to Rs 28.5 crore in Q3 FY22. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin stood at 27.26% in the period under review.

Commenting on the Q3 performance, Chintan Shah, MD of the company said, I am pleased to inform you that we are very well on our way of being recognized as a niche player in the speciality chemical space with our focus on manufacturing Phase Transfer Catalyst, Structure Directing Agents, Electrolyte Salts, Pharma & Agrochemical Intermediates and Speciality Chemicals with PTC comprising 24%, SDAs comprising 51%, Electrolyte Salts comprising 2% and PASC comprising 22% of the revenue. The company posted an EBIDTA margin of 28.30% during 9MFY22 as compared to 23.85% during FY21. During the quarter, exports comprised 80% of the revenue.

He further said, We have a clear focus on adopting green chemistry processes supported by our research and development facility and manufacturing plants. With the wide range of applications of our products, the company can cater to customers across wide spectrum of chemical Industries which ensures a sustainable business model. Diversified product portfolio has helped accelerate our growth. The capacity expansion is underway at our Dahej SEZ manufacturing plant and at our R&D facility at Vadodara.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is a specialty chemicals manufacturing company engaged in the manufacturing of a diverse portfolio of structure directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries and pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC). It is the largest and only commercial manufacturer of SDAs for zeolites in India.

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma ended 1.86% higher at Rs 2,868 on Monday.

