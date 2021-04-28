Hatsun Agro gains after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 57 cr

Hatsun Agro Product added 2.10% to Rs 828 after the company's standalone net profit soared 618% to Rs 57.14 crore on 23.89% rise in net sales to Rs 1,568.87 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged to Rs 87.36 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 8.54 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company's net profit surged 119.43% to Rs 246.35 crore on 4.92% increase in net sales to Rs 5,569.74 crore in the year ended March 2021 over the year ended March 2020.

Hatsun Agro Product is a leading private sector dairy player in India. Its products are exported to 38 countries around the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)