Volumes spurt at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

Aegis Logistics Ltd, ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 April 2021.

TVS Motor Company Ltd registered volume of 7.65 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 15.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50762 shares. The stock rose 14.16% to Rs.646.50. Volumes stood at 89797 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 72335 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11291 shares. The stock increased 8.67% to Rs.315.75. Volumes stood at 18090 shares in the last session.

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd registered volume of 10856 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2423 shares. The stock rose 6.82% to Rs.1,655.00. Volumes stood at 3024 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd registered volume of 26886 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6334 shares. The stock rose 3.24% to Rs.343.90. Volumes stood at 6852 shares in the last session.

Heritage Foods Ltd saw volume of 37961 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10388 shares. The stock increased 7.24% to Rs.371.05. Volumes stood at 8023 shares in the last session.

