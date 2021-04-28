Volumes spurt at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

TVS Motor Company Ltd registered volume of 7.65 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 15.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50762 shares
Aegis Logistics Ltd, ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 April 2021.
TVS Motor Company Ltd registered volume of 7.65 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 15.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50762 shares. The stock rose 14.16% to Rs.646.50. Volumes stood at 89797 shares in the last session.
Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 72335 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11291 shares. The stock increased 8.67% to Rs.315.75. Volumes stood at 18090 shares in the last session.
ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd registered volume of 10856 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2423 shares. The stock rose 6.82% to Rs.1,655.00. Volumes stood at 3024 shares in the last session.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd registered volume of 26886 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6334 shares. The stock rose 3.24% to Rs.343.90. Volumes stood at 6852 shares in the last session.
Heritage Foods Ltd saw volume of 37961 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10388 shares. The stock increased 7.24% to Rs.371.05. Volumes stood at 8023 shares in the last session.
