BF Investment Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, BF Utilities Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 April 2021.

BF Investment Ltd soared 15.98% to Rs 316.15 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23940 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2018 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd spiked 14.33% to Rs 611.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3387 shares in the past one month.

TVS Motor Company Ltd surged 14.18% to Rs 646.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54683 shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd spurt 12.83% to Rs 262.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33589 shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd gained 10.87% to Rs 412.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50271 shares in the past one month.

