Info Edge gains on plan to sell stake worth Rs 750 cr in proposed Zomato IPO

Info Edge (India) rose 2.09% to Rs 5047.80 after the company announced that it will sell its stake worth Rs 750 crore in Zomato via offer for sale (OFS) in the food delivery aggregator's upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

In a regulatory filing made during market after market hours on Tuesday (27 April 2021), the company said that Zomato is proposing an IPO of its equity shares, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares by Zomato and an offer for sale by Info Edge (India).

The board of Info Edge has approved the company to participate in the said offer for sale of up to such number of shares of Zomato as would aggregate upto Rs 750 crore, the terms and conditions of which will be specified in the draft red herring prospectus, the red herring prospectus and the prospectus, and in certain other offer documents and agreements.

In February 2021, Zomato had raised $250 million in funding from five different investors, valuing the online food ordering platform at $5.4 billion.

"On a fully converted and diluted basis, Info Edge's effective stake in Zomato stands at 18.4%," Info Edge had said.

Info Edge (India) is among the leading internet companies in India. The company runs leading internet businesses viz. Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. It has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.

On a consolidated basis, Info Edge (India) reported a net profit of Rs 679.04 crore in Q3 December 2020 as compared to a net loss of Rs 62.12 crore in Q3 December 2019. Net sales declined 17.1% YoY to Rs 277.64 crore during the quarter.

