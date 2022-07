Hatsun Agro Product plans expansion of its milk collection centers

Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) has announced its procurement expansion plans in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

HAP has over 3100 milk collection centres that benefits farmers across various villages in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

HAP plans to aggressively expand this network of milk collection centres in these three states to effectively serve over 1 lakh farmers.

