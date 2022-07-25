Krsnaa Diagnostics successfully bids for Govt. of Maharashtra tender

-
ALSO READ
Krsnaa Diagnostics secures 5-year contract from Govt. of Himachal Pradesh
Krsnaa Diagnostics wins order from Govt. of Himachal Pradesh
Krsnaa Diagnostics rises on bagging order from Rajasthan Govt
Krsnaa Diagnostics standalone net profit rises 331.83% in the December 2021 quarter
Krsnaa Diagnostics declines after COO resigns
-
Secures order worth Rs 75 cr for installation/ operation of 39 CT scannersKrsnaa Diagnostics has bagged a tender awarded by Commissionerate of Health Services, Govt. of Maharashtra for installation and/or operation of 39 CT scanners across 39 districts / sub-district hospitals in Maharashtra with project value of approx. Rs 75 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU