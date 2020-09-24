Havells India forays into refrigerator space under Lloyd brand

Havells India announced its entry into the refrigerator segment under its consumer durable brand \ Lloyd. The company will also double the range with additional 25 models by Diwali this year.

The refrigerator range is designed keeping in mind the modern kitchen aesthetics combined with energy saving features that adapt to the consumer lifestyle. The alluring transparent interiors of the range comes with an array of attractive fresh floral fascia design, which reflects refrigerators as a work of art that blends with your home dcor. The refrigerators will be available in capacities ranging from 190 litres to 587 litres, and at an introductory offer price range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 84,990.

