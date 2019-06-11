Havells India launches latest range of water purifiers in Uttar Pradesh

-
Havells India unveiled its impressive array of technologically advanced, best]in]class Alkaline RO water purifiers and Active UV in Uttar Pradesh. The latest range of water purifiers will further strengthen Havellsf presence in the state in water purifier segment, where it has already made a mark with encouraging sales in a short span.
Five variants of Havells water purifiers launched include eDigiplus Alkalinef , eMax Alkalinef, Active Plus, Active Plus Booster & Active.
All the products are effortless in use, with uncomplicated and consumer]convenient designs and come in a price range between Rs. 8,999 to Rs. 23,499.
