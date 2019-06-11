Havells India launches latest range of water purifiers in Uttar Pradesh

India unveiled its impressive array of technologically advanced, best]in]class Alkaline RO purifiers and Active UV in The latest range of purifiers will further strengthen Havellsf presence in the state in segment, where it has already made a mark with encouraging sales in a short span.

Five variants of water purifiers launched include eDigiplus Alkalinef , eMax Alkalinef, Active Plus, Active Plus Booster & Active.

All the products are effortless in use, with uncomplicated and consumer]convenient designs and come in a price range between Rs. 8,999 to Rs. 23,499.

