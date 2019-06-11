JUST IN
JSW Steel records 4% growth in May crude steel production

Capital Market 

JSW Steel announced that crude steel production stood at 14.53 lakh tonnes in May 2019 compared to 13.99 lakh tonnes in May 2018, recording a growth of 4%.

Production of flat rolled products rose 6% to 10.17 lakh tonnes, while production of long rolled products rose 9% to 3.58 lakh tonnes in May 2019.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 12:23 IST

