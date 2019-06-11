JSW Steel records 4% growth in May crude steel production

-
JSW Steel announced that crude steel production stood at 14.53 lakh tonnes in May 2019 compared to 13.99 lakh tonnes in May 2018, recording a growth of 4%.
Production of flat rolled products rose 6% to 10.17 lakh tonnes, while production of long rolled products rose 9% to 3.58 lakh tonnes in May 2019.
