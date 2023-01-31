Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit rises 8680.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3446.53% to Rs 189.03 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects rose 8680.00% to Rs 13.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3446.53% to Rs 189.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.189.035.339.534.8817.700.2717.670.2613.170.15

