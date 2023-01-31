JUST IN
Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit rises 8680.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3446.53% to Rs 189.03 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects rose 8680.00% to Rs 13.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3446.53% to Rs 189.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales189.035.33 3447 OPM %9.534.88 -PBDT17.700.27 6456 PBT17.670.26 6696 NP13.170.15 8680

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:41 IST

