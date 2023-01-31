Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 160.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.49% to Rs 68.27 croreNet profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 160.75% to Rs 11.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.49% to Rs 68.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.2745.67 49 OPM %21.6112.85 -PBDT16.686.49 157 PBT16.095.85 175 NP11.894.56 161
