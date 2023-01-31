Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 194.95 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Engineers India bags order from Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals announces cessation of director
Engineers India gains on bagging MRPL order for bio-ATF plant
MRPL gains on bargain hunting
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1779.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 30.13% to Rs 26557.44 croreNet loss of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 194.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 589.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.13% to Rs 26557.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20408.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26557.4420408.94 30 OPM %1.088.41 -PBDT01526.96 -100 PBT-297.981237.45 PL NP-194.95589.09 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU