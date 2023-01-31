Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 194.95 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.13% to Rs 26557.44 crore

Net loss of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 194.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 589.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.13% to Rs 26557.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20408.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26557.4420408.941.088.4101526.96-297.981237.45-194.95589.09

