IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of IIFL Finance rose 22.15% to Rs 378.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 309.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 2120.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1798.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

