IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 17.95% to Rs 2120.95 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance rose 22.15% to Rs 378.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 309.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 2120.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1798.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2120.951798.12 18 OPM %65.0964.07 -PBDT594.54424.77 40 PBT555.15394.30 41 NP378.30309.70 22

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:41 IST

