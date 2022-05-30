Board of AVT Natural Products approves foray into new agrochemical products

-
ALSO READ
AVT Natural Products standalone net profit rises 54.37% in the December 2021 quarter
Gradual shift towards the implementation of green practices
Following the Digital Dream: AgFarm, A Dubai Based Agrochemical Company, Launched in India
FMCG shares rise
Religare Enterprises becomes debt free; Plans foray in new BFSI verticals
-
At meeting held on 30 May 2022The Board of AVT Natural Products at its meeting held on 30 May 2022 has approved the proposal of the Company to enter into the business of Agrochemical products, Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, Oils, Fats and waxes and Food and food by-products. Necessary resolution would be placed before the shareholders for their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU