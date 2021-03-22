HCL supports RISE with SAP to accelerate enterprise digital transformation

HCL Technologies announced its support for RISE with SAP, an offering by SAP that helps clients take their business-critical elements into the cloud, thereby accelerating their digital transformation and the value realization of their investments on their journey to becoming an intelligent enterprise.

HCL's partnership with SAP will enable organizations to move to the cloud SaaS model of RISE with SAP using HCL's digital and application capabilities, while leveraging their existing investments in SAP configuration and extensions.

