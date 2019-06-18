HCL Technologies celebrates its 20 year anniversary in Australia and New Zealand

is celebrating its 20-year anniversary in and with a series of events and activities across its offices and communities it serves.

HCL opened its first office in the region in and since then has been investing in new-age research and across the region.

Over the years the company has made significant contributions to the Australian IT market and to the local economy touching lives across various sectors with a 1,600+ strong workforce spread across 8 locations Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and in Australia, and and in HCL has been delivering innovation in the areas of Digital Transformation, Design Thinking, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Cloud Native and to over 50 clients in ANZ, including three of the top four banks in the region. HCL has won multiple awards & engaged in strategic go-to-market partnership to deliver innovative and flexible solutions to its customer base, over these years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)