HCL Technologies celebrates its 20 year anniversary in Australia and New Zealand

HCL Technologies is celebrating its 20-year anniversary in Australia and New Zealand with a series of events and activities across its offices and communities it serves.
HCL opened its first office in the ANZ region in Sydney and since then has been investing in new-age research and technology centres across the region.
Over the years the company has made significant contributions to the Australian IT market and to the local economy touching lives across various sectors with a 1,600+ strong workforce spread across 8 locations Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra in Australia, and Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand. HCL has been delivering innovation in the areas of Digital Transformation, Design Thinking, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Cloud Native and Artificial Intelligence to over 50 clients in ANZ, including three of the top four banks in the region. HCL has won multiple awards & engaged in strategic go-to-market partnership to deliver innovative and flexible solutions to its customer base, over these years.
