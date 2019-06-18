JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Saregama launches new variants of Carvaan

Nifty hovers above 11,700
Business Standard

TCS deploys TCS BaNCS for KGI Bank, Taiwan

Capital Market 

Tata Consultancy Services announced that its customer, KGI Bank in Taiwan, has successfully deployed TCS BaNCS for its corporate and consumer banking operations, creating a strong foundation for its next phase of growth.

KGI Bank selected TCS BaNCS to help achieve both its short term goals and its strategic objectives.

The successful implementation unified the Bank's corporate and consumer banking businesses, and is one of the fastest core banking deployments in Taiwan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 12:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU