TCS deploys TCS BaNCS for KGI Bank, Taiwan

Tata Consultancy Services announced that its customer, KGI Bank in Taiwan, has successfully deployed TCS BaNCS for its corporate and consumer banking operations, creating a strong foundation for its next phase of growth.
KGI Bank selected TCS BaNCS to help achieve both its short term goals and its strategic objectives.
The successful implementation unified the Bank's corporate and consumer banking businesses, and is one of the fastest core banking deployments in Taiwan.
