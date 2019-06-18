Hindustan Construction Company seeks shareholders approval for fund raising upto Rs 1000 cr

The Board of at its meeting held on 17 June 2019 has approved the notice of the forthcoming ('AGM') of the Company inter-alia, for obtaining an enabling approval from the shareholders for raising of funds upto Rs.1000 crore through issue of securities, whether denominated in and/or foreign currency(ies), either by way of a public issue or by way of a private placement (including through a qualified institutions placement) or any other mode permitted under the Companies Act, 2013 and/or SEBI Regulations.

