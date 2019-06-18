Hindustan Construction Company seeks shareholders approval for fund raising upto Rs 1000 cr

-
The Board of Hindustan Construction Company at its meeting held on 17 June 2019 has approved the notice of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company inter-alia, for obtaining an enabling approval from the shareholders for raising of funds upto Rs.1000 crore through issue of securities, whether denominated in Indian Rupee and/or foreign currency(ies), either by way of a public issue or by way of a private placement (including through a qualified institutions placement) or any other mode permitted under the Companies Act, 2013 and/or SEBI Regulations.
