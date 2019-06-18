JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Volumes jump at HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd counter

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Hindustan Construction Company seeks shareholders approval for fund raising upto Rs 1000 cr

Capital Market 

The Board of Hindustan Construction Company at its meeting held on 17 June 2019 has approved the notice of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company inter-alia, for obtaining an enabling approval from the shareholders for raising of funds upto Rs.1000 crore through issue of securities, whether denominated in Indian Rupee and/or foreign currency(ies), either by way of a public issue or by way of a private placement (including through a qualified institutions placement) or any other mode permitted under the Companies Act, 2013 and/or SEBI Regulations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU